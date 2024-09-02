The Treena Marie Collection: A Dream Realized 

Treena Marie Veal, the visionary designer behind The Treena Marie Collection (TMC), is set to showcase her flagship brand at The Bomb Fashion Show during New York Fashion Week. This marks the first time in over a decade that Treena is presenting a complete collection specifically for TMC. While she has created custom designs for friends and family over the years, this show holds special significance as it unveils designs that truly come from the heart.

“I hope to inspire other young fashion entrepreneurs who are just starting out in the industry. Building a brand takes time, but stay focused—hard work pays off. Never let go of your dreams. I’ve been on this journey for a while, and it’s more than just passion—it’s a dream realized,” says Treena. “Through my brands, I strive to bring out the best in others and encourage them to pursue their own dreams with confidence and determination.”

A Collection Rooted in Authenticity and Innovation**

Treena, an entrepreneur with a background in both fashion and home design, is becoming more known for her innovative approach to style. Her keen eye for detail and passion for creating adaptable, practical pieces are guiding the Treena Marie Collection toward establishing its place in the fashion industry. Developed with a focus on the needs of today’s professionals, the collection emphasizes her signature custom suits and introduces a work-play theme that resonates with the fast-paced lifestyles of her target audience.

A Journey of Growth and Dedication

This collection is more than just fashion; it reflects Treena’s journey as a Black-owned and funded designer bootstrapping her own company. After years of creating custom designs for friends and family, Treena is now unveiling a collection that emphasizes her commitment to quality, style, and sustainability. A standout feature of this collection is the inclusion of a signature sustainable fabric—a material she could not afford to use in the past but now proudly incorporates, symbolizing her growth and dedication to the fashion industry.

Beyond fashion, Treena has also made her mark in the world of home design. In her recent book *Renovate to Elevate*, she shares her eye for vision and detail, honed through years of remodeling and rehabilitating homes. This same attention to detail is reflected in her approach to fashion design, where she seamlessly blends aesthetics with functionality.

Innovative Sub-Brands Under the TMC Umbrella

Under the TMC umbrella, Treena has developed two specialty sub-brands, each offering a unique take on the fusion of work and athleisure. The first sub-brand is dedicated to headwear crafted from high-quality fabrics, featuring impeccable craftsmanship and innovative designs that allow for a seamless transition from the office to more relaxed settings. The second sub-brand focuses on stylish yet comfortable attire, such as sweatsuits and T-shirts, offering versatility and timeless style. These options complement the suits perfectly, embodying a balance of comfort and sophistication.

Honored to Be Part of a Platform that Celebrates Black Designers

Adding to the excitement, Treena is deeply honored to be part of an incredible platform for Black designers, created by the visionary Claire Sulmers of Fashion Bomb Daily. Claire has been a trailblazer in uplifting and showcasing Black talent in the fashion industry.

“Being involved with a platform that uplifts and showcases young Black talent in the fashion industry is not only an honor but also incredibly exciting to be a part of,” says Treena.

A Multifaceted Career Spanning Fashion and Design

In 2013, Treena relocated from Atlanta to Los Angeles, marking a new chapter in her career. However, she continues to maintain a bi-coastal lifestyle, living a dynamic triangle between Ohio, Atlanta, and Los Angeles, while spending time with her parents on the East Coast.

“A DREAM won’t let you rest,” Treena reflects on her ongoing journey, a testament to her resilience, creativity, and unwavering commitment to her passions. The Treena Marie Collection is not just a brand—it’s a reflection of her life’s work and vision, combining the best of fashion, design, and entrepreneurial spirit.