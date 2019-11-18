What to wear: Your choice of clothing for your next trip to the Opera

The Opera is not something too many of us have been to. Therefore, it may be a bit frightening to have somebody invite you to the next play without you having an even single clue of what to wear.

In most cases, people derive their Opera dress-code knowledge from movies they’ve seen of Victorian Opera shows, or some plays taking place in the early 1900s. Well, we’re here to help you out with your choice of clothing.

There’s nothing to be afraid of, the dress code has changed a little bit, but for the better. You don’t have to wear something extremely fancy and elegant like in the olden days, but if you do, there’s a big chance you will earn some nods of approval from other attendees.

So, in this article, we’ve decided to go for two types of outfits you can wear. One, a modern version with a bit more freedom and the second a more conservative classic style that you can choose. We will focus on the fabric, style, and color of your attire, but feel free to customize to your taste.

The Modern Style

Good news! Dressing too classy is not obligatory in the Opera anymore, there will definitely not be somebody standing at the entrance checking your outfit out and deciding if you’re worthy of letting inside. But, there are measures to this freedom. It’s not like you can dress in sweatpants and a hoodie and expect to just blend in with the crowd. No, you are most likely going to earn a few surprised looks from your fellow attendees.

The modern, more comfortable way of dressing for the Opera can be associated with Australia in most cases. We all know the notorious Sydney Opera, right? Well, it turns out that the place isn’t necessarily a bombshell of classy and antique fashion. In fact, this building has been inspiring creativity with its attendees pretty much ever since it was built.

Now let’s look at your choice of clothing when visiting the Opera in 2019.

The Dress

It may be outlandish to say this but bodycon dresses are not necessarily the Opera type anymore. They used to be extremely popular back in the 80s, 90s and early 00s, but starting from the early 2010s designers started to apply a lot more pizazz to their dresses. It took just a few appearances with a more comfortable and airy dress to a show and suddenly everybody was starting to choose it over bodycon.

For one thing, a bodycon may be the perfect way to show off your bodily features, but it’s not very comfortable to sit with for a long period. Furthermore, it’s not necessarily the warmest, which could prevent any further activity after the show, especially if you’re going to have to spend a lot of time outside.

The best dress to go for is a bodycon styled, but a lot more airy type of dress. Most people decide to go with silk, which is understandable as a bit of a shine always helps you with standing out.

Jumpsuits

One of the best additions of modern fashion to the Opera was the introduction of the jumpsuit. It’s both classy and casual, and God knows they’re extremely comfortable.

Most ladies prefer to not be with just the jumpsuit though, as it seems like a very dominant color palette to have both your top and trousers of the same color.

The best way to balance it all out is with a suit jacket of the complete opposite color. So, for example, if you’re wearing a red jumpsuit, something of a navy blue jacket is going to go extremely well with the outfit. But in my personal experience, I’ve seen that the best jacket for a red silk a jumpsuit is a white checkerboard suit with a hint of red.

As for the shoes, it’s best to go for something with very high, but thick heels. It’s best to have the shoe be a bit more open, thus exposing your feet and holding them with just a few stripes of leather. In terms of colors, it’s best to match it with your top, but considering that the suit could be a bit too “flashy”, it’s best to play it safe and go for black.

Remember, the best fabric for a Jumpsuit is always going to be silk no matter the situation.

Accessories

Accessories will mostly depend on what you’re wearing as a top. If you’re wearing a long-sleeved suit over a jumpsuit, then it’s best to keep the accessories mostly tied to your ears and neck.

However, there’s always the opportunity to have them on your wrists should the venue be warm enough for you to take off the suit.

As for dresses, most ladies like to keep the accessories to a minimum. The only thing you can pretty much go for is some earrings and a single necklace.

As for the type of accessories you can use, I’d suggest going with Pearl or Emerald. The pinkish vibe of the pearl and the fragrant green of the Emerald is going to mix quite well with the venue of any Opera house.

The Classics

The classics are much easier to deal with. However, Operas that require a classic dress code are few and far between nowadays. There are only a couple of events that could demand you dress in a victorian style.

This part of the article doesn’t necessarily require too much information as the victorian style is pretty easy to replicate.

I suggest having the color palette of white, dirty pink or beige. As for the dress, I’d suggest having an airy bottom side while a tightly wound top with a corset. The best fabric, it’s pretty obvious that it should be either wool or cotton.

The good news about the classic outfit is that you can go with just slippers instead of heeled shoes, which makes the visit much more comfortable.

Don’t forget about the hat as well, it’s a crucial part of the outfit, even though you won’t be needing it to shield you from anything.