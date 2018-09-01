Was Ariana Grande’s Dress too Short for Aretha Franklin’s Funeral? A Discussion on Appropriate Funeral Attire with Cicely Tyson in B Michael, Jennifer Hudson in Alejandro Collection, and More

Hundreds of mourners gathered yesterday in Detroit to pay their last respects to legendary singer, Aretha Franklin. The funeral, held at Greater Grace Temple, was a day long affair, filled with rousing eulogies by Cicely Tyson, Bill Clinton, and Al Sharpton and soul stirring performances by Fantasia, Chaka Khan, Jennifer Hudson, Stevie Wonder, Ariana Grande, and many more.



Ms. Franklin was a fashion lover herself, known for decadent furs, bold gowns, and statement jewelry. Her family honored her legacy, changing her outfit for every day of her viewing, and laying her to rest in a full length gold gown and matching sparkly shoes. Those apart of the program gave their nods to fashion as well. Cicely Tyson was stunning in a dramatic hat, gloves, and dress fashioned by B Michael America.



Jennifer Hudson sang Amazing Grace in a custom suit by Alejandro Collection.





And Fantasia Barrino kicked off her Christian Louboutin shoes while singing You’ve Got a Friend in Jesus in a custom black creation.



Ariana Grande sang Natural Woman in a black mini dress and Balmain Daphne Cap Toe pumps.



Her short hemline caused many to question the appropriateness of her attire for a funeral.



As many of the ladies above displayed, modesty is the best policy for a funeral service held at a church. In addition to wearing black or dark colors, hemlines should be longer than the tip of your fingertips and covered shoulders are ideal. See our post on What to Wear to a Funeral here.



See what a few other ladies wore to pay their respects to Ms. Franklin.









What do you think? Was Ariana Grande’s Dress too Short for Aretha Franklin’s Funeral?

