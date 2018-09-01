Fashion Bomb 101: What to Wear to a Funeral

This is a reprint from an article originally published March 2011
Melissa says, “ I have a funeral to attend this weekend. Can you please give me some ideas on what to wear?”
I actually get this question a lot. The short answer is to wear black. Obviously it’s a respectful ceremony, so your black club mini dress, black jeans, or sneakers are not ok. I’d say err on the side of business chic and pop on a sophisticated black shift (preferably with sleeves), reasonable heels, a black bag, and a tasteful trench coat or shrug. Bring along some dark sunglasses to conceal your puffy eyes.
Sometimes navy and dark gray are considered acceptable. Check with the aggrieved party beforehand:
Do you guys have anything to add?