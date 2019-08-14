Trends To Watch From Copenhagen Fashion Week: Oversized Blazers, All Things Pinks, And Puffed Sleeves!

Last year, we named Copenhagen as a fashion week city to watch and they continue to prove why they are worthy of such a title. This past week, we witnessed Copenhagen’s SS20 Fashion Week and we spotted three bomb SS20 trends that you should look out for!

Oversized Blazers

In between the shows, street stylers were walking to and from in oversized blazers. They came in various colors and patterns and of course, they were styled in different ways as well. Some kept it casual and paired with jeans while some went for the powersuit look.

Pretty In Pink

When thinking of some color to add to your SS20 wardrobe…think PINK! Pink was a popular color that was sported by the fashionistas at Copenhagen Fashion Week!

Puffed Sleeves

Hinting at the 1800s trend, puffed sleeves seem to be making a comeback into mainstream fashion. Whether the garments were short sleeved or long sleeved, that didn’t stop the fashionista from rocking this vintage sleeve style.