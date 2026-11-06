A chocolate leather skirt, an ivory blouse and a pair of gold earrings you bought years ago but hardly ever wear. Add burgundy heels and a small shoulder bag.

That’s a lovely dinner outfit.

The problem is deciding whether the man you’re meeting is worth getting dressed up for.

He looks handsome in his photographs. Says he’s divorced, owns a business and loves travelling. You’ve been messaging for two weeks. He calls you beautiful every morning, which is flattering until you realise you still don’t know much about him.

Welcome to dating after 50, where choosing the shoes can be easier than choosing the man.

The good news? Women are getting back into dating with better wardrobes, established careers and a much clearer idea of what they enjoy. The less enjoyable part involves fake profiles, questionable intentions and people who seem to think a romantic conversation is the perfect opportunity to discuss investments.

Let’s start with the clothes.

That Leather Skirt Deserves Dinner

A leather pencil skirt is one of those pieces that can sit in your wardrobe for months before you find somewhere to wear it.

Date night seems like a reasonable excuse.

I’d pair a chocolate-brown version with a cream cashmere sweater, burgundy slingbacks and a small gold bracelet. For a dressier restaurant, switch the sweater for a silk blouse.

If you’re more comfortable in trousers, try black wide-leg pants with an off-the-shoulder knit. A red lip and sculptural earrings should be enough.

There’s no need to buy another necklace.

Fashion Bomb Daily recently looked at the return of oversized leather jackets, particularly their relaxed cut and ability to work over dresses and heavier knits.

For a casual date, that jacket could be the best thing in your closet.

Wear it over a fitted black midi dress with ankle boots. Or try dark jeans, a white shirt and a brown leather jacket with slightly dropped shoulders.

Just make sure the jacket fits properly. There’s a difference between an intentionally oversized cut and something with sleeves hanging halfway over your fingers.

And don’t buy new heels on the afternoon of the date.

A woman trying to concentrate on a conversation while her toes are being crushed isn’t having much fun.

A Good Photograph Should Look Like You

I once saw an online dating profile where every photograph appeared to come from a different decade.

One had a woman in a sequined dress at a wedding. Another showed her wearing enormous sunglasses on holiday. The third was so heavily filtered that her nose had practically disappeared.

That last one is becoming increasingly common.

There’s nothing wrong with choosing flattering photographs. We all do it. But the person who arrives at the restaurant should resemble the woman in the pictures.

Take a recent portrait in natural light. Ask a friend to photograph you wearing an outfit you genuinely like. Include a full-length shot and perhaps something from a recent holiday or birthday dinner.

If you love vintage fashion, show it.

That Chanel-inspired tweed jacket, the colourful headscarf you always wear, your collection of statement earrings. Those details tell somebody far more than another photograph in front of a hotel mirror.

Your profile description could use the same treatment.

Skip the usual “love travelling, laughing and good food.”

Everybody likes good food.

Mention the antique market you visit on Sundays. The jazz club where you know the bartender. Your ongoing hunt for the perfect vintage Gucci bag.

Now someone has something to ask you about.

And if a man opens with a compliment about your earrings rather than your body, he may at least have looked at the photograph properly.

The Man With the Perfect Profile Might Not Be Perfect

Here’s where dating becomes less entertaining.

A handsome businessman starts messaging you. He’s attentive, polite and unusually available for somebody supposedly running several companies.

Then comes the complication.

He’s travelling overseas. His account has been frozen. There’s an urgent expense. He’ll explain everything when you finally meet.

He just needs a little help.

The FBI’s 2025 Internet Crime Complaint Center figures, discussed in an October 2026 International Business Times report, put confidence and romance fraud losses at $929.3 million. People aged 60 and older accounted for $584 million of that amount.

That’s an expensive reminder to keep romance and bank transfers separate.

The IBTimes report examined how DateMyAge is addressing fake accounts and suspicious conversations.

According to the company, certain members undergo additional identity checks involving government-issued documents and biometric verification. The platform also says it screens conversations for suspicious links and other fraud signals every four hours.

DateMyAge reported a 79% reduction in fake applicants among users attempting verification across its platform and other services operated by its parent company between 2024 and 2025.

Those are the company’s figures, not a guarantee that every person using the service is trustworthy.

A verification badge can help establish identity. It won’t tell you whether somebody is married, emotionally available or capable of having dinner without discussing their ex-wife for forty minutes.

For that, unfortunately, you’ll have to talk to them.

And perhaps meet.

Before the Dress Comes the Video Call

A short video conversation can save you an entire evening.

You don’t need to put on a full face of makeup or unpack the good jewellery. A clean blouse, reasonable lighting and somewhere quiet to sit will do.

Ask ordinary questions.

What does he enjoy doing on weekends? How long has he lived in his city? What made him decide to try dating again?

You aren’t conducting a job interview.

You’re listening to how somebody talks when the conversation isn’t carefully composed over several hours.

If he refuses to appear on video but keeps asking personal questions, pay attention.

If he wants to move immediately to private messaging and begins discussing money, pay even more attention.

And if somebody you’ve never met claims to be in love with you after four days, there’s no need to start planning the wedding outfit.

You can enjoy a little flirtation without abandoning your judgement.

Stella Ralfini Isn’t Changing Her Wardrobe for a Man

One of my favourite dating stories this year came from a woman who clearly enjoys getting dressed.

Stella Ralfini, a London beauty writer, was 78 when she spoke to The Guardian in February 2026. She’d been on ten dates during the previous year and enjoyed wearing white, turquoise, red and pink.

One man she met wanted somebody more interested in staying at home and less interested in glamour.

They weren’t suited to each other.

Ralfini’s experience appeared in The Guardian’s interviews with women dating in later life, alongside other stories about romance, disappointment and finding somebody new.

Bonnie March, 84, and Cheryl Ford, 71, had a rather lovely story. They met for lunch and later enjoyed a blues festival together.

A blues festival is an excellent date, by the way.

Wear dark jeans, comfortable boots and your favourite leather jacket. Bring a crossbody bag instead of an enormous tote. If the music is good, you might find yourself standing for hours.

And if the company is good, you probably won’t notice.

There’s something appealing about meeting somebody who likes doing the same things you do.

A man who enjoys live music, weekend markets and travelling might be a better match than someone with impressive photographs and absolutely nothing interesting to say.

For Dinner, I’d Choose the Burgundy Dress

Now suppose the video call went well.

You’ve arranged dinner at a nice restaurant. Nothing too fancy, but somewhere that deserves more than jeans and sneakers.

A burgundy midi dress with a square neckline would be beautiful. Add gold earrings, a black shoulder bag and shoes you’ve worn before.

Or consider a cream trouser suit with a satin camisole underneath. A little bronzer, glossy lipstick and a pair of pointed heels.

If you love prints, wear them. A leopard blouse under a black blazer can look fantastic with straight-leg trousers.

The only thing I’d avoid is an outfit that requires constant adjusting.

You don’t want to spend dinner pulling at a strapless top or wondering whether your skirt has twisted around your waist.

Before leaving, sit down in front of the mirror. Check the neckline. Stand up again. Walk across the room.

It’s a simple test, and it catches quite a few bad outfit decisions.

Then put your phone in your bag.

At the restaurant, notice whether the man asks questions. Whether he’s polite to the waiter. Whether he listens when you talk about something you enjoy.

Perhaps he’ll turn out to be charming.

Perhaps he’ll spend most of dinner talking about his investments, his previous marriage and how difficult it is to find a good woman.

Either way, you’ll learn something.

And if he turns out to be wonderful, you can always arrange a second date.

The red silk blouse you bought last spring would look fantastic with those burgundy heels.