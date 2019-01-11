Top 5 Looks of the Day: Remy Ma in Fendi, Nicki Minaj in Zigman, Monica Brown in Louis Vuitton and more!

Nicki_Minaj_in_Zigman

By Limsan Boulter (@limo_x) for Fashion Bomb Daily

It’s finally the weekend, which means it’s time for the final Top 5 Looks of the Day post before the parties of the weekend begins! Take a look below for today’s best outfits from the ‘gram.

Remy Ma shows that you can wear high end designer with affordable pieces by mixing together her Fendi boots and coat with Fashion Nova, while hanging with her new born.

Image Credit: Instagram/Reproduction

Ming Lee Simmons shows off for Instagram while on vacay in the Bahamas in crop top by swimwear company Lali and Layla paired with cut off denim shorts. Hot or hmm?

Image Credit: Instagram/Reproduction

Another Fashion Nova look featured in today’s top 5, this time Emily B looks beautiful in this teal number.

Meanwhile in New Zealand, Nicki Minaj rocks a Zigman yellow, embellished corset after her concert.

Image Credit: Instagram/Reproduction

Monica Brown wears a $3,600 Louis Vuitton pyjama set. Would you splurge?

Image Credit: Instagram/Reproduction

 

What do you think of today’s best looks?  Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. 

 

