Top 10 2019 Met Gala “Camp” Looks: Cardi B in Thom Browne, Janelle Monae in Christian Siriano, Kim Kardashian in Mugler, and More!

The biggest event in fashion occurred last night and it was definitely one for the books: the 2019 annual Met Gala! Every year, the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York hosts its highly anticipated Met Gala event where all the stars grace the red carpet in their best interpretations of the preset theme. This year’s theme was “Camp: Notes on Fashion” which left many to question: what is camp?

The 2019 Met Gala theme, “Camp”, is meant to explore the exaggerated and “over-the-top” side of fashion. Inspired by Susan Sontag’s 1964 essay called Notes On Camp, she defined the term as the “love of the unnatural: of artifice and exaggeration”. This theme is more appropriate now than ever as many celebrities such as RuPaul, Billy Porter, Lil Kim, and Cardi B have been known to exemplify the notion of over-the-top fashion.

Last night, Fashion Bomb Daily was on the scene at the 2019 Met Gala and we covered all of the best looks! Based on your likes and engagements, we rounded up the top 10 looks of the night:

Cardi B wore custom Thom Browne to the 2019 Met Gala, styled by Kollin Carter.

Janelle Monae wore Christian Siriano dress to the 2019 Met Gala, styled by Alexandra Mandelkorn.

Kim Kardashian West wore a custom Manfred Thierry Mugler dress tot he 2019 Met Gala.

Regina Hall wore a Dapper Dan x Gucci gown to the Met Gala!

Ashley Graham was spotted in a Dapper Dan and Gucci look at the Met Gala.

Ciara wore a custom Dundas gown to the red carpet of the 2019 Met Gala.

Lena Waithe and Pyer Moss designer, Kerby-Jean Raymond, presented a message in pinstriped suits by Pyer Moss at the 2019 Met Gala. Lena’s read, “Black Drag Queens Invented Camp”.

Tracee Ellis Ross was picture perfect in a Moschino gown at the 2019 Met Gala.

Kerry Washington wore custom Tory Burch with the written words “Negativity is Noise” all over at the Met Gala.

Bella Hadid kept it chic in a Moschino dress at the 2019 Met Gala.

What do yo think, Bombers and Bombshells? Did they nail the theme or nah?