On the Scene: Tom Ford’s Spring 2018 Show with Kim Kardashian, Ciara, Lori Harvey, and More!

Tom Ford’s list of fans is literal miles-long and they all showed up to fête his Spring 2018 show. Our favorite style stars and supermodels were in attendance, along with a handful of icons.
Let’s get into the night’s looks!
Kim Kardashian flaunted her curves (and her new platinum tresses) in a strapless latex LBD. Hot!
Ciara is back! A floor-grazing black gown with an attached leather scarf was her choice for the evening. I cannot wait to see what she wears for the rest of Fashion Month.
A plunging, belted top, leather trousers, and illusion pumps were on the style agenda for Lori Harvey.
Pat Cleveland schooled us all in a playful black and white frock. Legendary!
June Ambrose shimmered and sparkled in a high-neck sequin gown. Her style is always impeccable.
Leave it to an icon like Chaka Khan to accessorize with a fan bearing her name.
Cleo Wade layered it on in a black beret, floral embroidered cropped sweater layered over a classic button-front, white shirt, destructed denim, and silver platforms.
Doutzen Kroes was the lady in red, slipping on a high-neck red gown with a thigh-high slit and sheer inset. Simply stunning.
Russell Westbrook was dapper in a textured navy sport coat with contrast black lapels.
Poppy Delevingne skewed sultry in a strapless LBD with a sexy keyhole. Great dress!
Hannah Bronfman kept it simple yet chic in a curve-hugging LBD.
Who had your favorite look at the show?