On the Scene: Tom Ford’s Spring 2018 Show with Kim Kardashian, Ciara, Lori Harvey, and More!

Tom Ford’s list of fans is literal miles-long and they all showed up to fête his Spring 2018 show. Our favorite style stars and supermodels were in attendance, along with a handful of icons.

Let’s get into the night’s looks!

Kim Kardashian flaunted her curves (and her new platinum tresses) in a strapless latex LBD. Hot!

Ciara is back! A floor-grazing black gown with an attached leather scarf was her choice for the evening. I cannot wait to see what she wears for the rest of Fashion Month.

A plunging, belted top, leather trousers, and illusion pumps were on the style agenda for Lori Harvey.

Pat Cleveland schooled us all in a playful black and white frock. Legendary!

June Ambrose shimmered and sparkled in a high-neck sequin gown. Her style is always impeccable.

Leave it to an icon like Chaka Khan to accessorize with a fan bearing her name.

Cleo Wade layered it on in a black beret, floral embroidered cropped sweater layered over a classic button-front, white shirt, destructed denim, and silver platforms.

Doutzen Kroes was the lady in red, slipping on a high-neck red gown with a thigh-high slit and sheer inset. Simply stunning.

Russell Westbrook was dapper in a textured navy sport coat with contrast black lapels.

Poppy Delevingne skewed sultry in a strapless LBD with a sexy keyhole. Great dress!

Hannah Bronfman kept it simple yet chic in a curve-hugging LBD.

Who had your favorite look at the show?

Faith

Faith Cummings is a senior editor and staff writer for Fashion Bomb Daily.

