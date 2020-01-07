The Top Ten Best Red Carpet Looks at the Golden Globes: Beyoncé in Custom Gold and Black Schiaparelli, Zoe Kravitz in Polka Dot Vaccarello for YSL, Billy Porter in White Alex Vinash more!

The 77th annual Golden Globes sponsored by Moët & Chandon, was another sensational event this year, with star studded guests, including shocking appearances by Beyoncé and Jayz, also A list actors such as Eddie Murphy and Wesley Snipes. Amoung those awarded included veteran actor Brad Pitt, receiving a Golden Globe as best supporting actor for his role in “Once Upon A Time in Hollywood.” The noteworthy achievements of Tom Hanks and Ellen were also honored with special awards respectively.

The fashion statements were just as momentous, Fashion Bomb Daily’s Editor in Chief Claire Sulmers was on the scene as a special guest of Moët & Chandon to capture the occasion. Let’s take a look at who are viewers deemed to be “best dressed” at the 2020 Golden Globes.

Beyoncé Carter

Beyoncé can do no wrong when it comes to fashion & style. The glamourous diva made a surprise appearance at the Golden Globes with hubby Jay-Z, looking sharp in an all black tuxedo. The “global icon Beyonce appeared in custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture, designed by Daniel Roseberry at the 77th Golden Globe Awards, she wore a bias slip dress in black silk crepe with woven gold mesh sleeves,” was part of the caption from the esteemed designer’s post on their Instagram page of the flawless look. Queen Bey’s incredible show-stopping drop diamond earrings were custom designed by Lorraine Schwartz featuring over 250 carats. We say wow! What say you?

2. Zoe Kravitz

The definition of youthful beauty, the lovely Zoe Kravtiz, blessed the red carpet at the Golden Globes in a stunningly simple black and white polka dot top and skirt by designer Anthony Vaccarello for YSL. The Newlywed actress wore a deep red lip, subtle eye and her signature dark pixie cut, & stud earrings to perfection. Thoughts on her attire?

3. Billy Porter

Billy Porter is a Fashion Feast we crave for each red carpet event that he makes an appearance. His look for The Golden Globes was a divine dish of ultimate style. The daring divo wore a pure white custom Alex Vinash Suit with feathered train, along with custom Jimmy Choo white & crystal embellished boots. He is definitely a regular on our viewers top ten list. What do you think of Billy’s style choice?

4. Kerry Washington

The sophisticated actress, mom and model wore a sexy plunging all black number by Altuzarra styled by Law Roach to celebrate the 2020 Golden Globes. Her strappy matching black and crystal heels by Jimmy Choo. Since her debut as Olivia Pope her style never ceases to amaze us. How would you rate Kerry’s look?

5. Priyanka Chopra

The beyond stunning “Bollywood” actress Priyanka Chopra turned heads at the 2020 Golden Globes with her handsome hubby by her side, pop sensation Nick Jonas in Prada. Chopra wore a rose pink impeccably fit, floor length gown by Cristina Ottaviano, her striking jewels by Bulgari, & styled by Mimi Cuttrell. What do you say about the couple’s fashion statement?

6. Ellen

What’s there not to like about Ellen aka Ellen Degeneres? She funny, smart, and most importantly, giving and kind. With one of the most watched talk shows on public television, viewers can’t seem to get enough of this power woman & business mogul. As she was honored by the 2020 Golden Globes, with the Carol Burnett television award, Degeneres accompanied by her lovely spouse Portia de Rossi, wore a Celine crystal decorated black fitted suit styled by Kellen Richards. Thoughts?

7. Lisa Bonet

Some couples can’t help but to make an entrance, like Lisa Bonet & Jason Momoa at the 2020 Golden Globes. Momoa wore an emerald green Tom Ford jacket and slim black slacks. His ageless & gorgeous wife, “Lilakoi Moon” noted from Fendi’s Instagram page of Bonet’s attire, wore a Fendi pale green draped dress with palm leaf accents. Their presence is always felt. Bonet is a veteran actress herself and considered a leading lady and television sweetheart of the 90’s. What’s your take on their style?

8. Winnie Harlow

The model of the year definitely goes to Winnie Harlow. She took over fashion runways with her unique beautiful look and slender, athletic physique. For the Golden Globes, Harlow did not disappoint. She wore a high slit black and sequin fringe dress custom designed and styled by fashion guru LaQuan Smith to the awards. The deep v-cut dress complimented her gorgeous figure to perfection, with long black sleek hair & platform heels. How would you rate her attire for the evening?

9. Salma Hayek.

There were so many seasoned actors and actresses in attendance at the 2020 Golden Globes. Salma Hayek showed up to show out, and wowed us with her youthful beauty and appearance at the age of 53 on the red carpet. Hayek wore a blue and white form fitting custom Gucci lace and iridescent sequin embroidered gown with front slit and leather details designed by Alessandro Michele. What do you think of the look?

10. Claire Sulmers

The Editor in Chief of Fashion Bomb Daily, diva Claire Sulmers attended the Golden Globes as a special guest of Moët & Chandon. The Queen of online fashion and style wore a one of a kind extraordinary iridescent sequin one shoulder dress by designer Bahamian designer Valentino Omar, complete with a long glove and matching accessories. The look was a show stopper on the red carpet. What say you about the look?

11. Jlo

Jennifer Lopez took to the 2020 Golden Globes red carpet in her usual unforgettable look. The mega star wore an impeccable gold and white Valentino ball gown adoring two huge gold and emerald bows on the front to the award show. Her hair was pinned up into a neat oversized bun, in a crown like style of goddess braids. Her accessories included emerald and diamond jewels and a matching clutch. What do you think of the star’s ensemble?

Make sure you take a look at all the fashion and style from the 2020 Golden Globes and for the rest of award season on Fashion Bomb Daily and tell us who was your favorite on the red carpet!