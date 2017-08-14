The Best Looks from Beautycon LA 2017: Zendaya in Hanes x Karla and Adam Lippes, Tracee Ellis Ross in Chanel, Amber Rose in DVF, and More!

Beautycon LA 2017 was the place to be this weekend! Our favorite beauties across industries were in attendance—in hair, makeup, and fashion looks that literally stopped traffic.

Let’s get into their style choices for the festival, shall we?

Zendaya uplifted a Hanes x Karla white t-shirt with a pair of bold Adam Lippes culottes. She’s always flawless!

Tracee Ellis Ross kept it classic in a tweed Chanel jacket, those coveted cap-toe slingbacks from the iconic French fashion house, and high-waist denim. So fab.

Amber Rose flaunted her toned midriff in a striped, long-sleeve DVF crop top and high-waist green pencil skirt. She’s never looked better!

Laura Govan showcased her gorgeous legs in a Solace London slit dress. Chic, am I right?

A matching Camilla With Love brocade coat and playsuit were on the style agenda for Kelly Rowland. Loved this!

Jasmine Sanders kept it neutral in a white tied tank and high-waist Michelle Mason trousers.

Adriana Lima looked every bit the model in a long-sleeve cropped top and pants.

Yara Shahidi went bold in fanciful 3.1 Phillip Lim top, anchored with black trousers. Her style is so on point!

Who had your favorite look at the festival?

Faith

Faith Cummings is a senior editor and staff writer for Fashion Bomb Daily.

