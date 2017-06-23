Summer 2017 Style Inspiration: What to Wear for the 2017 BET Awards Weekend

The 2017 BET Awards is this Sunday June 25th and the pre-awards festivities have already begun! With a weekend full of celebrity filled parties, music performances, and industry events, the streets of LA will be buzzing! If you plan on stepping out, get some ideas on what to wear this BET weekend with today’s style inspirations.

Watch some of your favorite artists perform at the BET Experience in a Moschino printed t-shirt and a faux leather waist-tie mini skirt.

Complete this concert inspired look with a pair of lace-up Dsquared Riri Sandals, a black quilted clutch, and oversized shield sunglasses.



For a day party look, keep it casual in a pair of distressed high waist denim shorts and a black leather bralette.

Punch things up with a camo print flight shirt, black ankle strap sandals, an embroidered monogram canvas clutch, and aviator sunglasses.



Get red carpet fresh in a cutout sequin gown and gold strappy sandals.

Complete the look with a metallic box clutch, sparkly pave hoop earrings, and a shimmering gold manicure.



Lastly, hit up an awards after party or two in a glittery striped mini dress.

For the final touch, add a pair of triple-strap burgundy velvet sandals, a black embellished box clutch, and a pair of crystal dangle earrings.



And there you have it! Looking forward to all of the fashionable moments this BET weekend. Will you be tuning in this Sunday to catch the show?