Splurge: Monica Brown Stylishly Hits the ‘Gram in a $2,350 Faith Connexion Wool & Leather Varsity Jacket and $910 Miu Miu Sunglasses

Monica has not been playing any games with her style lately! At the close of 2017 she started styling herself and has been bringing the heat ever since. In her latest snaps on the ‘Gram she posed in a $2,350 Faith Connexion Wool & Leather Varsity Jacket.

The double-breasted jacket features a colorful embellished brooch that takes the fit from simplistic black and white to bomb! With padded shoulders detailing and a mix of leather and wool, the jacket makes a statement alone!

As usual, Monica had to accessorize with a pair of fun sunnies. She opted for $910 crystal embellished Miu Miu shades with a yellow lenses. The cat-eye shaped frames definitely added some pizzaz to her ensemble in addition to the jacket!

A bombshell, indeed! Keep it coming Mo!

Images by Cyndi Brown