Karrueche strolled through the streets of Los Angeles in a pair of $1,165 Gianvito Rossi Vires Ankle booties:

The navy knit ankle booties feature a round toe, stiletto heel and a leather sole.

Kae matched her booties with a navy blue shirt, ripped denim jeans and a red cross body purse.

You can splurge on these bad boys here for $1,165.

Thousand dollar shoes aren’t in my budget YET, but when they are, I will be purchasing.

What do you think? Would you by these booties?