Splurge: Jennifer Lopez’s World of Dance Pink Gucci Velvet Trimmed Dress

Jennifer Lopez looked absolutely gorgeous while hosting the World of Dance wearing a $3,980 Pink Gucci Velvet Trimmed Dress:
The mod shift dress features a crystal velvet trimmed detail.
Ready to splurge? Get yours at Gucci.com.
What do you think?
