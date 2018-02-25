Splurge: Jennifer Lopez’s World of Dance Pink Gucci Velvet Trimmed Dress

Jennifer Lopez looked absolutely gorgeous while hosting the World of Dance wearing a $3,980 Pink Gucci Velvet Trimmed Dress:

The mod shift dress features a crystal velvet trimmed detail.

Ready to splurge? Get yours at Gucci.com.
What do you think?

Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

