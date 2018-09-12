Show Review: Badgley Mischka S/S 2019

Mark Badgley and James Mischka, the duo designers who collectively make up the Badgley Mischka brand, were not only displaying their latest collection during this NYFW, but also celebrating 30 years in the fashion industry. The show, set up in an Alice in Wonderland-like setting, was complete with floral trees lining the middle of the runway and colorful tables and chairs for guests to sit and enjoy the show. Champagne was poured at each seat with a bottle on ice at each table setting. Guests included Caitlyn Jenner, Alec Baldwin, Fern Mallis, Sevyn Streeter, and an array of other fashion-loving onlookers.

The ready-to-wear line includes dresses, suits, and rompers all designed for a fancy affair. Shimmering fabrics and textures crafted each piece to tell a story of springtime beauty. You could feel the celebration of 30 years in each piece!

The cutest part of the show was the debut of the mommy-and-me line. Little girls walked in dresses while hand-in-hand with models in similar dresses. So cute!

Cheers to Badgley Mischka on 30 years!

Written by Yana B. of Style Stamped.com for FBD. Follow her on IG at Style.Stamped.