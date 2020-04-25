Ralph Rucci Calls Anna Wintour “Mediocre” In Support of Andre Leon Talley’s Memoir, the Chiffon Trenches

It seems the Quarantine has given people lots of time to contemplate past hurt! After the Daily Beast announced Andre Leon Talley’s forthcoming memoir, The Chiffon Trenches, where he says Anna Wintour is, “[incapable of simple human kindness]*,” his good friend Ralph Rucci has joined the chorus, skewering Ms. Wintour in a recent Instagram post.

He writes, “Now you DO REALIZE that a door, locked for years, out of fear of retribution for truth, has been OPENED WIDE. My dear friend and man of such vision, intelligence, and hurt has spoken forth regarding the British woman who works at Vogue. I am proud of him for taking this step because there has been so much personal evil and destruction, and now perhaps others will feel safe to speak.

Last night He asked when will I find my space of strength and tell all. I told him and you that I will…. now he must take center stage. I have been working on all of the evil memories, and we have emailed and photographed proof along with many, many people who came forth and spoken….. and I will write about what I had to contend with concerning this very, very meaningless person who deeply knew that she had no substance to exist in the realms of Snow, Vreeland, Mirabella, Orton, Weir, and thus she had to ice berg her self to float through the sea and destroy not help our metier. It’s finished! The recalibration of life, perspective, and the essence, which is the need and destination of love, will now lift this disease. Oh, she did not act alone, she had a diabolical man who assisted in the santanic plan. Karma. It’s a severe injury to the brain to realize that we have tolerated this mediocrity in our metier for almost four decades.”

This book is going to be juicy.

Pre-Order your copy here.

*An excerpt Talley provided to the Daily Beast says, “Simple human kindness. No, she is not capable. She is immune to anyone other than the powerful and famous people who populate the pages of Vogue… I am no longer of value to her.”

Image: @ RalphRucci / Amazon