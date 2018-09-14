On The Scene: Rihanna’s Annual Diamond Ball Featuring Rihanna in Alexis Mabille, Issa Rae in Maison Valentino, Teyana Taylor in Moschino, and More!

Rihanna’s annual Diamond Ball went down last night in New York City closing out New York Fashion Week with a bang. Here’s some of the hottest looks that hit the carpet!

Queen Rih Rih came to slay, of course! Just 24 hours after her Savage X Fenty show she got glam in an Alexis Mabille ensemble. The lace catsuit designed with a structured bow and skirt made quite a statement, but we wouldn’t expect any less from Rihanna!

Lala showed off her curves in a sequin Georgine Studio gown.

It was all about drapes for Justine Skye as she graced the scene in this bomb Prabal Gurung pink dress. Cute!

Normani struck a pose in a v-neck curve hugging Jean Louis Sabaji dress with a dramatic layered overskirt and gloves.

Donald Glover represented for the Fashion Bomb Men in a Dior Home suit.

Fashion Bomb couple Keyshia Ka’Oir and Gucci Mane were on the scene! Keyshia stunned in a black Charbel Zoe Couture dress with lace detailing.

Issa Rae glimmered in a sequin Maison Valentino dress. She always kills it!

Teyana Taylor embraced the tuxedo trend in a tux-inspired Moschino dress. Loving the bangs!

Sequins was a hot commodity last night! Tiffany Haddish was a vision in a plunging neck sequin dress with a high front slit.

Meek Mill looked dapper in a black printed suit.

Nipsey Hussle cleans up nice! He posed in a Givenchy coat and Louboutin shoes. Hot!

Who wore your favorite look? See more fashion from the carpet at Instagram.com/FashionBombDailyMag.