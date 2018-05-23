On The Scene: Karl Kani x Pretty Little Thing Launch Party with Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert, Tamar Braxton, Chris Brown, and More Sporting The Collection

You may know Karl Kani as the urban streetwear brand that will give you an instant hip-hop ’90s feel when you rock their threads designed by Brooklyn native Karl Kani. But, do you know the latest about his brand? Karl Kani is the first brand to collaborate with UK-based e-boutique Pretty Little Thing. The women’s fashion retailer is no stranger to collaborations, in the past they’re curated collections with celebrities like Kourtney Kardashian, Olivia Culpo, and more. But, they’ve never tapped another brand for a capsule, let alone a streetwear brand! Insert, Karl Kani. Last night both brand’s celebrated the launch of their 45-piece line. Here’s some of the celeb’s who graced the scene:

Chris Brown arrived to the soirée rocking a baseball jersey and cap from the capsule paired with distressed jeans and orange timbs. Bombshells, if you’re feeling his jersey you can rock it as a dress, purchase it here!

Christina Millian struck a pose in a $28 Pretty Little Thing x Karl Lani body con dress with the ‘Kani’ slogan written across it. She wore an oversized denim jacket over her and completed the look with sandals. She put a cute twist on such a sporty dress.

Tamar Braxton debuted a hot pink cut at the launch party! She rocked a more edgy look from the capsule- a sheer top signed ‘Kani’ with black shorts, and a draped leather jacket over her shoulders. The all black was a good choice for the bright hair debut! Get her look for a steal here.

Snoop Doggy Dog! Snoop hit the carpet wearing a varsity bomber, white pants, and kicks. We can always count on him to look casual cool wherever he is!

Teyana Taylor, the face of the line and her beau Iman Shumpert were also on the scene! Teyana showed off her hot bod in a Karl Kani x Pretty Little Thing striped multi-colored unitard paired with a cropped white denim jacket. Accessories were all the rave for Teyana as she rocked a Christian Dior yellow tinted visor, hot pink kicks and a transparent bag. Iman matched his wifey’s fly draped in threads from Karl’s independent line. These two always complement each other so well!

Lori Harvey arrived in a bold colorblock tracksuit from the Karl Kani x Pretty Little Thing collection. She still managed to turn casual into fab pairing her tracksuit with metallic sandals. Her sleek signature bomb completed her look. Cute! Feeling it? Snag the top here and the bottoms here.

Tyga wore printed Dolce & Gabbana pants teamed with a denim jacket for the launch party. Hot! Or Hmm…?

Sevyn looked cute as always on the carpet in a color block tracksuit rocking her long tresses. She wore a pop of color red sandal to jazz her look up a bit. Bomb!

What do you think? Shop Karl Lani x Pretty Little thing now here!