Karl Kani Launches the East Flatbush Collection and Announces New Memoir Celebrating His Fashion Legacy

Karl Kani is ushering in a new chapter of his iconic fashion story with the launch of the East Flatbush Collection, a modern reintroduction of the aesthetic that helped define streetwear as a global force. Rooted in the Brooklyn neighborhood that shaped him, the collection reflects both heritage and progression—bridging the brand’s cultural origins with a refined, contemporary sensibility.

Known for laying the foundation for luxury streetwear long before it became an industry standard, Karl Kani approaches this collection with clarity and intention. The East Flatbush Collection features tracksuits, denim sets, oversized hoodies, joggers, and classic tees, all designed with relaxed silhouettes, thoughtful tailoring, and a polished ease. Updated logo treatments sit alongside archival branding, reinforcing continuity while allowing the designs to feel current and wearable.

Rather than chasing trends, the collection leans into longevity—offering clean, elevated pieces that reflect how streetwear has matured alongside the culture that once defined it. The result is clothing that feels confident, unfussy, and rooted in lived experience, designed for a global audience that understands both the past and the future of fashion.

Alongside the collection, Karl Kani is also preparing to release his autobiography, Karl Kani: A Life By Design, published by Simon & Schuster.

The memoir traces his journey from Brooklyn to international recognition, documenting the challenges, breakthroughs, and cultural moments that helped shape one of fashion’s most influential brands. The book explores his relationships with artists and cultural icons who embraced the brand early on, as well as the resilience required to build a legacy in an industry that did not always make space for pioneers like him.

Together, the East Flatbush Collection and the forthcoming memoir mark a full-circle moment for Karl Kani—honoring the history that made the brand iconic while intentionally setting the tone for what comes next. Throughout 2026, the collection will be introduced through select cultural moments, limited releases, collaborations, and immersive experiences, reinforcing Karl Kani’s continued influence on streetwear and fashion culture worldwide.

The East Flatbush Collection is now available to view at karlkani.com.