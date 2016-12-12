On The Scene: Cocktails with Claire and Ty Hunter with Teyana Taylor, Justine Skye, Tracy Reese, and more! Sponsored by Toyota, Ciroc, and Curls

Happy Monday!
Last night, we had our latest Cocktails with Claire event, guest hosted by Ty Hunter and sponsored by Toyota! Guests convened at the Mezzanine at 55 Broadway to listen to beats by Olivia Dope, eat treats by Chef Jeff, sip Ciroc cocktails, and listen to live music by Gift3d.
As the end of the year draws nigh, we decided to switch things up and acknowledge Bombshells who made serious strides in 2016! So we debuted our first awards ceremony, and honored Teyana Taylor as Breakout Bombshell of the Year, singer Justine Skye as our Beauty Bombshell of the Year, and Tracy Reese as our Bombshell Designer of the Year.
It was magical. The love in the room was palpable.
After toasting to 10 years, 1 million followers, and my new book (yassss!)…
And giving away VIP raffles for cool sculpting by Dr. Michelle Henry, a bag from French Connection, and a trip to Trinidad & Tobago for TNT Fashion Weekend…
Attendees shopped it up with vendors Pink Pebbles Shop, Black Tag Apparel, Tnemnroda, J Loren, E Honey, Haus of Swag, Shop Nu, What Beaches, Kymms Creations, and Shades of Shea. I popped by their booths as well to show love.
Fashion Bomb readers came to slay of course in their holiday ‘fits. Take a look at a few standouts:
WORK!
For the festivities, I tapped designer Marq by Marquette to fashion a custom jumpsuit with a cape (he also designed the dress I wore for my book cover). My co-host Ty offset the red with a black and white star printed suit from Oppo Suits.
We make a good team, don’t we?
Of course we posed with our honorees and celeb guests including Teyana Taylor, Justine Skye and Draya Michele.
Then snapped tons of pics and selfies with Bombers and Bombshells.
After the main event, our esteemed vendors and select readers and VIPS sat down for dinner.
Wow, what a fun night!
Last night was so exhilerating, I can’t even think straight! Now that the book has launched, I’m going to RELAX before gearing up again for my book tour next year. Houston is already on the map, but who’s got next? Can’t wait to meet all you fly Bombers and Bombshells out there!
Indulge in even more pix in the gallery above (scroll alll the way to the top!). If you were able to stop by, I hope you had fun!
Smootches!
* Thank you to our volunteers Chinyere Asonye, Rina Mull, Alysee Shelton, Talibah Stewart, Darius Thomas, Francine Whyte, Karroll King, Shanelle Butler, Stephanie Delillie, Tahirah Muhammad, and Lacey Watson. Special thank you to Marsha Badger, Tysha White, Yannique Joseph, Dee Dee Sulmers, Jessy Fofana, Lauren, Ayanna, and Kourtney of Elles Couture Events, Alexis and Tracey from Precise, Lauren and Andre from The Mezzanine, Sharif, and Kelley Carter. Of course the night would not have been possible without our sponsors Toyota, Curls, and Ciroc.
Images: Marta McAdams