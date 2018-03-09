Look of the week(Top 5 Most Liked Looks on Instagram): Gabrielle Union in Valentino, Kendell Jenner in Redemption, Jasmine Tookes in , and More!

Happy Friday, all! You know what time is it, another round of look of the week! The Academy Awards ended awards season with a bang and you all clearly loved it. This week’s chic contenders showed out for Oscars weekend. Without further ado, here’s who you chose:

Gabrielle Union in Valentino (49,031 Likes)

It was an effortless slay for Ms. Union-Wade at Piaget’s Independent Film celebration during Oscars weekend. The beauty was draped in a SS18 Valentino dress. This ensemble might be one of Gabby’s best looks yet, the deep v-neck dress included a satin crop top wore underneath the garb. Did we mention it has pockets?! Obsessed readers complimented the actress saying, “I like this, it’s so laid back yet glam,” and “Very much my style, pockets too?! Love it!” We couldn’t agree more. Gabby nailed this and her melanin popped severely with these hues.

2. Kendell Jenner in Redemption (38,716 Likes)

Legs for days! Kendell Jenner played no games in this LBD for the Vanity Fair Oscars after party. The model showed off those runway walking legs in a mini Redemption dress. She teamed it with Christian Louboutin pumps, but we can all agree that the dress did the talking! The over excessive sleeves topped the look off with the plunging neck. This is how to make a statement on the carpet!

3. Jasmine Tookes in Jean Louis Sabaji (34,876 Likes)

Jasmine Tookes was also on the scene at the Vanity Fair Oscars after party. She was a vision in a metallic draped Jean Louis Sabaji gown. Tookes had an indescribable glow in this dress! The one-shoulder draped detailing and sheer material was the perfect look and showed off her slender shape.

4. Whoopi Goldberg in Christian Siriano (34,568 Likes)

Whoopi made a bold entrance to the Academy Awards carpet donning a Christian Siriano printed gown. Siriano is notorious for dressing all different shapes and sizes on the carpet and he always gets it right. Whoopi Goldberg’s belted ensemble and off-the-shoulder style complemented her body so well. This was so different from the actress’ usual style, but she killed it!

5. Zendaya in Giambattista Valli (26,915 Likes)

Last, but certainly not least, Zendaya was a showstopper at the 90th Academy Awards wearing a Giambattista Valli SS18 Couture Grecian style gown. The deep brown color teamed with her sultry dark make-up was a match made in heaven. Commenters wrote, “She can do no wrong. So elegant,” and “Glorious is an understatement.” Absolutely stunning!

Which elegant lady has your vote?