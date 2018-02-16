Look of the Week (The Top 5 Most Liked Looks on Instagram): Lupita Nyong’o in Dolce & Gabbana, Kim Kardashian in Gucci, Michael B. Jordan in Prada, and More!

Happy Friday bombers and bombshells! Between New York Fashion Week and Black Panther premieres, this week’s looks were hot! Here’s who you deemed worthy of the best ensembles with you likes on the ‘Gram–

Lupita has been running around the country for Black Panther press. During her stop at the New York premiere she served body in this curve-hugging Dolce & Gabbana dress! The ruched look was a statement in itself, leaving the actress to subtly accessorize with dangling earrings, gold ankle strap shoes and a matching clutch. She looks amazing!

2. Kim Kardashian in Gucci (14,571 Likes)

Kimye stepped out together for Ellen’s birthday in dark hues. Per usual, Kim showed some sexy cleavage in a Gucci dress, however this look was a bit different than her usual Yeezy looks. Different works well on Kim! This was a nice switch up for the mom of 3 and it still showed off her amazing curves phenomenally.

3. Michael B. Jordan in Prada (14, 377 Likes)



Michael B. Jordan was dapper in neutrals at the Black Panther x New York Fashion Week event. The look by Prada was perfectly tailored which topped it off. Michael’s signature coats have been turning heads all week long while he’s out and about doing press. We must say, they suit him well!

4. Lala in Esteban Cortazar (10,600 Likes)

Come through strut! We know Lala doesn’t play, especially when it’s fashion week! Everyday she came with the heat. Closer to the end of the week she hit the streets outfitted in Esteban Cortazar adding her own spice to the top by letting it hang off the shoulder. The latex pants did wonders for this look with the dark lip and shades.

5. June Ambrose during New York Fashion Week (10,2010 Likes)

June Ambrose was another Fashionista who stepped out stylishly every day of New York Fashion Week. The stylist and fashion icon paired sequin pants with one of her signature over the top furs and sandals. Ms. June gets it right every time!

That’s a wrap! Who’s look was your favorite?