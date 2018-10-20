Look of the Week: Cardi B in Moschino and Valery Kovalska, Lady Gaga in Marc Jacobs, Christina Milian in Alice McCall, and More!

Happy Saturday, Bombers and Bombshells!

We are looking for a few great interns to bring amazing content to the site! Email your inquiries to Raymond@FashionBombDaily.com! Until then, we’ll continue with our weekly features, include Look of the Week. Take a look at who slit into our top five spots:

1. Cardi B in Moschino: 6,552 Likes



Cardi B attended her epic surprise party in a pink, scribble adorned look from Moschino’s Spring 2019 collection. It looks like it was an epic event:



Slay on, Belcalis!

2. Cardi B in Valery Kovalska: 5,069 Likes



Cardi B x Kollin Carter continued their style reign with Cardi in a blue and white Valery Kovalska suit for the Jimmy Kimmel show. I’m a sucker for a power suit with a kick, and this piece had all the right ingredients, from the polka dotted pleated material to the contrast belt and tuxedo stripe. I need this look! What say you?



3. Lady Gaga in Marc Jacobs: 3,980 likes



Lady Gaga accepted at award at the Elle Women in Hollywood honors wearing an oversized Marc Jacobs suit. For her acceptance speech, she revealed that she had been sexually assaulted by a man in the entertainment industry, and that the suit made her feel powerful. She declared, “I wear the pants.” Her look exemplified what fashion really is about: armor to help you feel empowered while expressing your personality. I wish I could have liked this a million times:



4. Christina Milian in Alice McCall: 3,114 Likes



Christina Milin looked ready for fall in a sassy yet casual look comprised of an olive Alice McCall jumpsuit, a jacket, and Tony Bianco boots. She looks stunning!

5. Karen Civil in Fendi: 2,843 Likes



Karen Civil hopped onto this season’s logo loving trend in a fun and flirty Fendi look. I’ve seen many Fendi looks, and this is definitely one of the top 5.



That does it!

What had your favorite look this week?