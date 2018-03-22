Joseline Hernandez posed for our lens for our latest exclusive editorial, photographed by Thaddaeus McAdams.
Michael Mann styled our subject in Contessa LA, Foxbait, and Julia Clancey, while simple, slick hair and makeup showed off her remarkable beauty.
With motherhood and life changes, Joseline has shows that she is a fighter and a survivor.
Joseline Hernandez for Fashion Bomb Daily Photographed by Thaddaeus McAdams, Styled by Michael Mann
