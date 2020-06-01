Insecure Season 4 Episode 8 Fashion Credits: Issa Rae’s Pink Red Cold Shoulder Thebe Magugu Button Blazer + Molly’s Supermarket Pink Tracksuit, Found!

Reader @ Je_Ne_Sais_Quoi wrote, “We appreciate you bringing awareness to all that’s going on. Covering something else here or there might help ease our minds even if for a split second. Times are exhausting right now, mentally and physically.” In that spirit, we are bringing you one wardrobe note from the latest episode of Insecure.

So, Issa and Lawrence go out on a date! We won’t spoil it for you, but the ending is awesome! And yes, the style on this episode is amazing. @_TheAPExperience wrote, “We the people need to know whose red, could shoulder blazer Issa is wearing in this new episode of Insecure.” @MiyelletheBelle added, “Hey Y’all! I would love to know who made this blouse! Have a good one!” @MsShannonBailey types, “Can you find out Issa’s red blazer that she wore on tonight’s Insecure?” Lastly, @ MaliaNoire writes, “Any details on Issa Rae’s pink top?”

After doing a serious search, we found that Issa was wearing a bare shouldered blazer by Johannesburg, South African designer Thebe Magugu. Magugu was the recipient of the LVMH prize in 2019 (the first designer to receive the prize from Africa).

The statement piece originally retailed for $1,090. Its currently on sale for $545 here.

Yet another bomb Black Designer you should know! Show your support here.

What did you think of tonight’s episode?

*In my sleuthing, we also found Molly’s grocery store pink tracksuit:

It’s by Olivia von Halle. The damage? $1,495.

Get yours at ShopBop.com.

Stay tuned for more! Leave wardrobe inquiries in the comments💣