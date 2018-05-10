Hot! Or Hmm…? Kim Kardashian Attends BOF Dinner in Vintage Versace + Lala Anthony in Alexandre Vauthier, Kylie Jenner in Celine, and More!

Just days after her sleek Met Gala red carpet Versace look, Kim Kardashian slipped on vintage threads by the brand. She glowed in a bright yellow vintage Versace bustier dress at BOF’s dinner in NYC. The dress emphasized Kim’s curves with a corset-like top and showed off some cleavage, while the bottom of the dress was draped with a high slit.

It’s been a while since we’ve seen Kim in some color, and this choice was hot! Readers like @suz.free wrote, “I’m just happy to see Kim wear something else other than those dull neutrals! She looks gorg!” Agreed, she looked mighty stunning.



Lala Anthony was also on the scene! She posed alongside Kim K in a red plunging neckline Alexandre Vauthier dress.Hot!

A family affair! Kris, Kendell, and Kylie Jenner were all in attendance with Kim at BOF’s dinner showing off their serious style. Mama Kris wore Alexander McQueen, Kendell looked chic in a Jacquemus suit, and Kylie flaunted her curves in an abstract printed Céline SS18 dress. Lovely ladies!

Thoughts on these looks?