Gucci Mane is the new face of Gucci!

Guwop appears in the brand’s latest campaign, looking happy as a clam holding up Gucci sneakers in bubble baths, getting massages, and throwing up the deuces, dipped in Gucci.

This is clearly the work of Gucci’s Changemakers committee! How fitting that Gucci Mane, who has been using the ‘Gucci’ moniker for years, is finally embraced by the brand he loves so much!

This is bomb! What do you think?

And does this change the way you feel about the Gucci brand?