Gucci Announces New Diversity Initiative, Appoints Bethann Hardison, Dapper Dan and More on Advisory Committee

In the wake of recent scandal and racial insensitivy, Gucci has announced Gucci Changemakers , a global program that supports diversity and inclusion through a $5 million fund and a $1.5 million scholarship program . Board members include Bethann Hardison, PMM Agency CEO Kim Blackwell, Michaela Angela Davis, Dapper Dan, and many more.



Gucci President and CEO Marco Bizzarri says, “ I believe in the promise of the next generation, and through our scholarship fund we will create more opportunities for more talented young people of diverse backgrounds to gain access in careers in the fashion industry. ”



Designer and Gucci Collaborator Dapper Dan adds, “ It is imperative that we have a seat at the table so that we can say how we should be represented and reimagined. Through our work together, Gucci is in a position to lead the overall industry to become a better, more inclusive one.”



It also looks as if Gucci will be hiring a new Global Director for Diversity and Inclusion. Who do you think should fill that position? And what do you think of Gucci’s latest initiative?