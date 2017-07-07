Get The Look: Heidi Klum’s Good Morning America Galvan Yellow Gold Lace Up Side Thigh Silk Slip Dress and Giuseppe Zanotti Sophie Gold Minimal Sandals

With Season 16 of Project Runway premiering Aug. 17th, supermodel Heidi Klum promoted her reality show in fine style on Good Morning America in New York City. Klum projected her signature cool wearing in a $935 Galvan Yellow Gold Lace Up Side Thigh Silk Dress and $650 Giuseppe Zanotti Sophie Gold Minimal Open Toe Leather Sandals:

Werk!

Her chic frock is crafted from 100% silk and comes fully lined.

A trendy lace-up slit along the side lends for a peek of thigh.

Her show stopping yellow gold-tone open toe leather sandals ooze overt femininity.

These Italian crafted Sophie minimal sandals feature a slingback ankle strap, a buckle fastening, a branded insole, a platform sole, a high stiletto heel and a leather sole.

I’m loving the look!

If you’re up for the splurge, shop her look below.

Thoughts?

Giselle Williams-Thomas

Giselle Williams-Thomas is a Celebrity Style Editor and Staff Writer for Fashion Bomb Daily.

Wait! There's More!

Get the Look: Keri Hilson and Ciara at Tracy Reese Spring 2010 Celebs Love…Gucci Princetown Slippers Hot! or Hmm…: Kelly Rowland’s Beyonce Push Party Shop Bombchel Tie Dye Crop Top and High Slit Skirt Splurge: Tammy Rivera’s 2017 BET Awards After Party Discount Universe Gold You Will Never Own Me Sequin Bralet Midi Dress Splurge: Lala Anthony’s The Wendy Williams Show Baja East White Cut Out Thigh High Asymmetrical Hem Long Sleeve Knit Dress

  • Instagram

    • Shares