Fashion News: LVMH Buys Tiffany & Co for $16 Billion

LVMH continues to expand their empire, recently announcing their acquisition of jewelry brand Tiffany & Co for a whopping $16 billion.

LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault released a statement about the acquisition, typing “ [LVMH will] develop this jewel with the same dedication and commitment that we have applied to each and every one of our Maisons. We will be proud to have Tiffany sit alongside our iconic brands and look forward to ensuring that Tiffany continues to thrive for centuries to come.”

According to Forbes.com, “The deal, which should be completed by early to mid 2020, will bring the 182-year-old legendary Tiffany & Co. under the LVMH fold, which includes 75 other luxury brands, such as watch and jewelry legends Bulgari, Dior, Fendi, Hublot, TAG Heuer, Zenith and Louis Vuitton.”