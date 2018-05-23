Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Jasmine from Chicago

Happy Hump Day!

Today’s Fashion Bombshell of the day is Jasmine from Chicago.

She writes, “When it comes to my style, I like to wear a lot of different silhouettes. I love a lot of shiny and metallic fabrics. Jackets are my go-to pieces. I also love to make a lot of the clothing that I wear. The name of my brand is Seams Sew Jazzy, Inc.”

Bomb! Love your style and designs!

Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @jdfashionmonsta or @seams_sew_jazzy_inc.

