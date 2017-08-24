Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Shara from the UK

Happy Friday Eve!

Today’s Bombshell is Shara from the UK, who’s currently based in London.

She writes, “I’m a believer in the words of designer Ozwald Boateng who said ‘Everyone can wear colour, the question is about finding the right shade, there is a momentary trend to dark colours because when the financials are not that great people go for black navy and grey’.”

“Living in London where the weather can be unpredictable and grey, I’ll be the girl who wears a canary yellow coat when it’s pouring rain. I love bright colours so a pop of it is always injected into my style somewhere, and my outfit is determined by however I’m feeling that day.”

“I completely adore the style of Solange Knowles and Janelle Monae, while also drawing inspiration from my Jamaican heritage for colour palettes.”

“Being a designer myself I like to mix some of my own pieces with items I already have in my wardrobe (e.g Blue Printed Co ord, & pink jacket) which makes getting dressed even more exciting. If you would like to follow me on my socials please see my handles below, J.”

To learn more about this Bombshell visit her Instagram @sharasfashion or blog sharasfashion.blogspot.co.uk.

