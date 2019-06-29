Dream Doll Looks Delightful in her Tube Top Black and White Stripped Fashion Nova Fitted Dress

Hooray it’s Friday Fashion Bombshells and Bombers! We are all excited about summer and the anticipated Convos With Claire for Miami on July 17th! Rsvp and get your tickets now at https://convoswithclaire.com/ With the warm weather comes the perfect summer dress. Fashion Bomb Daily spotted the lovely Dream Doll in an adorable sleeveless, black and white, slightly fitted, striped dress by http://www.fashionnova.com.
Dream Doll completed her stylish look with cute in season white Balenciaga heels and matching purse. Shop this simple yet fun and chic look now! The statement of black and white will never go out of style. Especially stripes. Wear this and other looks like it for summer in Seersucker or other colored prints such as red and white, navy & white or trendy colors such as pink and nude. Just know when it comes to fashion you can never really go wrong with classic stripes!