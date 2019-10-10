Cardi B Attends Vogue Magazine’s Forces of Fashion Event in Green and Brown Bicolor Sally LaPointe Leather Suit, Styled by Kollin Carter

I remember years ago, when we sat down with Cardi, and she shared her fashionable aspirations. She has always been a fashion lover and aspired to be a style icon, and now she is!

She down with Anna Winter and Vogue’s Sally Singer today to talk style at the Vogue’s Forces of Fashion event. For the occasion, she slipped on a Sally LaPointe Spring 2020 look:

She finished her look with white Christian Loubutin so Kate pumps.

Her look was modeled on the runway with the blazer worn open to reveal a sheer shirt (excuse the crude censorship).

Another win for Kollin Carter!

Hot!

What say you?

Images: @TheHapaBlonde/Vogue

Get Cardi’s Jeans at FashionBombDailyShop.com.

Get them here.