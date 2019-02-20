Bomb Product of the Day: Fendi Baguette Bag

By Limsan Boulter (limo_x) for Fashion Bomb Daily
Arguably Fendi’s most coveted bag, the Baguette, is making its’ comeback. After recently hosting a BFF (Baguettes Friends Forever) during New York Fashion week where a whole host of celebrities and bloggers attended to celebrate the iconic bag. The 2019 update has revamped the bag to include not only a variety of colors, but also shows of embellishments, fur, denim and embroidered patterns. No matter your style, understated or bold, 2019 will undoubtably be ruled by the Baguette bag.