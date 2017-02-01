Black History Month on Fashion Bomb Daily: People of Color Making Waves Behind the Scenes

Happy Black History Month, folks!
In years past, Fashion Bomb Daily has uncovered the history of black designers, interviewed modern tastemakers, and even focused on models! For 2017, we’re taking a dip behind the scenes, highlighting fashion industry insiders whose influence is impactful, even though they may be under the radar.
group-editorials-w-magazine-may-2016-seven-klein-05
The Fashion Bomb team has compiled a list of editors, stylists, showroom directors, and models you should definitely know.

jenke-tally-shala-monroque-jenke-ahmedtaillyandshalamonroquewm
jan-quammie-fashion-bomb-daily
Shearling and Celine sunglasses were welcome accents to this black on black Fashion Week ensemble. Hot! Image by David Nyanzi.
Bright colored suits are always a good idea for the summer. A striped purse added a nice touch. Image by David Nyanzi
Stay tuned for our first report later today!
Is there anyone you think we absolutely must feature?

Claire

Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

Wait! There's More!

Black History Month on Fashion Bomb Daily- Living LegendsBlack History Month on Fashion Bomb Daily: Living Legends bethann-hardison1Black History Month Living Legends Series: How to Break into Fashion with Bethann Hardison 9 How to Break into Fashion With Luxury Retail Consultant June HaynesBlack History Month Living Legends Series: How to Break into Fashion With Luxury Retail Consultant June Haynes we-are-black-history#WeAreBlackHistory Turns the Internet’s Biggest Voices Into Legendary Black History Icons Bomb Product of The Day Philadelphia Printworks School of Thought Crewnecks3Bomb Product of The Day: Philadelphia Printworks School of Thought Crewnecks

  • Instagram

    • Shares