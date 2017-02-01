Black History Month on Fashion Bomb Daily: People of Color Making Waves Behind the Scenes

Happy Black History Month, folks!

In years past, Fashion Bomb Daily has uncovered the history of black designers, interviewed modern tastemakers, and even focused on models! For 2017, we’re taking a dip behind the scenes, highlighting fashion industry insiders whose influence is impactful, even though they may be under the radar.



The Fashion Bomb team has compiled a list of editors, stylists, showroom directors, and models you should definitely know.









Stay tuned for our first report later today!

Is there anyone you think we absolutely must feature?