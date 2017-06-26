BET Awards ’17: Remy Ma, Chance The Rapper, Beyoncé and More Among The Award Winners

Last night was the annual BET Awards in LA! Stars gathered for a night of fashion, fun, performances, and of course to honor the award recipients. Beyoncé lead the nominations with 7 total while Chance The Rapper made history as the youngest winner to ever be honored with the Humanitarian Award.
See the list of winners below:
Humanitarian Award – Chance The Rapper
Lifetime Achievement Award- New Edition
Best Female R&B/ Pop Artist- Beyoncé
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist- Bruno Mars
Viewers’ Choice Award- Beyoncé- ‘Sorry’
Best Group- Migos
Best Collaboration- Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert- ‘Bad & Boujee’
Best Male Hip Hop Artist- Kendrick Lamar
Best Female Hip Hop Artist- Remy Ma
Video of the Year- Beyoncé-‘Sorry’ & Bruno Mars- ’24K Magic’
Video Director of the Year- Kahlil Joseph & Beyoncé- ‘Sorry’
Best New Artist- Chance The Rapper
Best Actress- Taraji P. Henson
Best Actor- Mahershala Ali
Dr. Bobby Jones Gospel/ Inspirational Award- Lecrae- ‘Can’t Stop Me Now’
Young Stars Award- Yara Shahidi
Best Movie- Hidden Figures
Sportswoman of the Year- Serena Williams
Sportsman of the Year- Stephen Curry
Centric Award- Solange- ‘Cranes In The Sky’
Album of the Year- ‘Lemonade’- Beyoncé
Best International Act: Europe- Stormzy (UK)
Best International Act: Africa- Wizkid (Nigeria)
Congratulations to all of the 2017 BET Award Winners! What do you think?
Photos Courtesy of Billboard and E!