BET Awards ’17: Remy Ma, Chance The Rapper, Beyoncé and More Among The Award Winners

Last night was the annual BET Awards in LA! Stars gathered for a night of fashion, fun, performances, and of course to honor the award recipients. Beyoncé lead the nominations with 7 total while Chance The Rapper made history as the youngest winner to ever be honored with the Humanitarian Award.

See the list of winners below:

Humanitarian Award – Chance The Rapper
Lifetime Achievement Award- New Edition

Best Female R&B/ Pop Artist- Beyoncé

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist- Bruno Mars

Viewers’ Choice Award- Beyoncé- ‘Sorry’

Best Group- Migos

Best Collaboration- Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert- ‘Bad & Boujee’

Best Male Hip Hop Artist- Kendrick Lamar

Best Female Hip Hop Artist- Remy Ma

Video of the Year- Beyoncé-‘Sorry’ & Bruno Mars- ’24K Magic’

Video Director of the Year- Kahlil Joseph & Beyoncé- ‘Sorry’

Best New Artist- Chance The Rapper

Best Actress- Taraji P. Henson

Best Actor- Mahershala Ali

Dr. Bobby Jones Gospel/ Inspirational Award- Lecrae- ‘Can’t Stop Me Now’

Young Stars Award- Yara Shahidi

Best Movie- Hidden Figures

Sportswoman of the Year- Serena Williams

Sportsman of the Year- Stephen Curry

Centric Award- Solange- ‘Cranes In The Sky’

Album of the Year- ‘Lemonade’- Beyoncé

Best International Act: Europe- Stormzy (UK)

Best International Act: Africa- Wizkid (Nigeria)

Congratulations to all of the 2017 BET Award Winners! What do you think?

Photos Courtesy of Billboard and E!

Asia Milia Ware

Wait! There's More!

