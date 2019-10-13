A Weekend With Rihanna: Looks From the Bad Gal in Fenty, Saint Laurent, Alex Perry, and More!

We’ve been seeing a lot of Rihanna this weekend and honestly, we are 100% fine with this because it just means more looks from the artist and entrepreneur. Rihanna made her rounds this weekend as she traveled from London to NYC with her impeccable style. She also showed us that no white after Labor Day is surely a thing of the past.

Let’s get into some of her looks below:

Getty

Rihanna was spotted in London in support of her brother Rorrey in an all-white look featuring Frankie Shop’s Xenia faux leather top, a Fenty leather mini skirt, Fenty ‘Date Night’ pumps, Versace vintage sunglasses, and Bottega Veneta ‘The Pouch’ croc handbag.











Shop similar handbags from Bottege Veneta below:

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

The Hapa Blonde

Rihanna attended the Porcelain Ball in NYC in Alex Perry Resort 2020 paired with a Chrome Hearts white bag and Fenty T-strap heels in white (unreleased).

The Hapa Blonde

Rihanna attended the launch of her coffee table book at the Guggenheim museum in YSL Spring 2020 dress and boots paired with Chrome Hearts Estrel-LA sunglasses and a Dior ‘Lady Dior’ mini handbag.





Shop the handbag below:

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

All looks were styled by Jahleel Weaver. And of course, Rihanna looks bomb as she always does!