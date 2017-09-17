On the Scene: The 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards with Leslie Jones in Custom Christian Siriano, Zoe Kravitz in Dior Couture, Tracee Ellis Ross in Chanel Couture, and More!

The 69th Annual Primetime Emmys red carpet is underway! Our favorite actresses are already turning heads in statement-making ensembles.

Let’s get into the night’s looks!

Leslie Jones was a complete and utter glamazon in an embellished, sheer inset custom Christian Siriano gown. All I can say is: wow.

Zoe Kravitz dropped jaws—as she’s wont to do—in a colorful Dior Couture feather design. She simply cannot do wrong!

Tracee Ellis Ross turned more than a few heads in a silver belted sequin Chanel Couture dress with a white feather hem.

Yara Shahidi served up full-on princess vibes in an embellished tulle Prada gown and slicked back hair.

Uzo Aduba was radiant in an embellished Sally LaPointe gown and her glorious ‘fro.

Viola Davis went bold in a custom, tangerine Zac Posen gown. That skin is always glowing!

Thandie Newton was regal in a strapless blush Jason Wu gown with an embellished tulle skirt.

More feathers! Priyanka Chopra sported some, courtesy of Balmain.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw seemed to be poured into her iridescent Hugo Boss strapless column slit gown.

Jane Fonda schooled us all in a hot pink Brandon Maxwell gown, bangs, and an epic ponytail. Taking notes on this queen, as usual.

Issa Rae was red hot in a custom Vera Wang design. Simply stunning.

Laverne Cox shimmered and sparkled in a silver beaded Naeem Khan look. She never disappoints on the red carpet.

Tessa Thompson was a rainbow dream in a pleated cutout halter Rosie Assoulin gown. Hot!

Padma Lakshmi was a total bombshell in a strapless Christian Siriano sweetheart mermaid gown.

Sofia Vergara was white hot in a curve-hugging, strapless Mark Zunino mermaid gown.

Anika Noni Rose was pretty in pink, slipping on a plunging tulle Thai Nguyen Atelier gown. This was fab.

Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe were easily one of the night’s best dressed couples. Aren’t they just gorgeous?

13 Reasons Why star Ajiona Alexus was a vision in a white jumpsuit with a dramatic train.

Riz Ahmed was suited up in Prada. Isn’t he dreamy?

Who had your favorite look at the awards show? Stay tuned as we update with all of the night’s ensembles!