Tom Holland’s latest film “Romeo and Juliet” has debuted in London theaters, and the beautiful Zendaya was right by her man’s side during his celebratory moment.

The duo matched in all black ensembles, and Zendaya stayed in shakespearean theme by wearing a black Vivienne Westwood dress designed by Creative Director, Andreas Kronthaler.

Looking like Holland’s Juliet, Zendaya’s black mid-length dress was characterized with a drawstring corset bodice, and ruffle sleeves. Taking a closer look at the gown, you’ll noticed rhinestone embellishments throughout.

Holland, on the other hand stepped out of character and opted for a Prada sweater, with black trousers that felt cool and hip. His grey fanny pack hung across his chest and you can tell that Zendaya’s incredible fashion sense is starting to rub off on Tom.

We thought Zendaya and Tom Holland looked madly in love as they attended the Romeo and Juliet press event, and we can’t wait to see them styling and profiling together this summer season.

Photo Credit: Getty Images