‘Challengers’ star Zendaya returned to Wimbledon Saturday afternoon donning a Ralph Lauren ensemble that felt classical and offered a fun take on preppy fashion.

Sitting side by side with her mother Claire Coleman, the mother and daughter duo had that same facial expression in observation of the game.

Zendaya’s beauty shone through as she intently watched the game in a white Ralph Lauren blazer, that she styled with a pinstripe shirt and an oversized navy knit tie.

Her straight blonde strands with loose curls perfectly framed her face, and her natural make-up and softly pink lip showcased her gorgeous facial features.

When it comes down to style, we have to admit that Zendaya and Law Roach are the perfect fashion duo to turn heads in the best way.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: Getty