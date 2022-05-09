She get it from her momma! Yung Miami posed with her mom @ms.yung305 on Mother’s Day wearing an Isa Boulder weave twist bikini, including a $205 top and $167 Bottoms, styled by @thekcexperience_ .
Made locally in Bali where the brand’s production house is based, this bronze ‘Weavetwist’ bikini top has woven triangle cups and twisted straps.
Her mom tells us exclusively that her white two piece was from, “a boutique in the mall,” but you can get Yung Miami ‘s bikini at Net a Porter.
Hot! Or Hmm..?