It’s a fashion showdown! Both Tiffany Haddish and Chrishell Stause from Netflix’s Selling Sunset were recently sighted working it in the exact same $1290 Herve Leger Cold-shoulder Ribbed-paneled Bandage Mini Dress. Truth be told, it goes without saying that each of these bombshells radiated in the hot yellow hue cable-knit dress.
Tiffany wore the mini to the WWE Summer Slam party back in 2021. With styling by Law Roach, the dress was paired with matching Stuart Weitzman Beatrix 100 Wrap Sandals.
Similar look: $275 Stuart Weitzman Beatrix 100 Wrap Sandal
Chrishell was snapped by paparazzi while wearing the look during the filming of Selling Sunset season 5 which wrapped last year. She appeared in episode 8 sporting her version of the look. Along with a nude pair of strappy heels, she wore a sold out Tom Ford Satin 001 Chain Medium Shoulder Bag in the color Bright Pistachio.
Get the look: $580 Hervé Léger Cold-shoulder ribbed-paneled bandage mini dress
What say you?
Main Image: @celebmafia / IG