Who Was Best Dressed at the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion? Garcelle Beauvais in Yellow Jovana Benoit Dress, Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna in Blue and Metallic Alex Perry, and More!
The #realhousewivesofbeverlyhills reunion taped recently! Will you be checking it out?
Take a look at the beautiful cast, and what they chose to rock for the Virtual taping. :
Kyle Richards wore a $2,200 Alex Perry dress and $960 Amina Muaddi shoes. Glam: @princeangelll @glambypamelab@beautybyblair.me . Bomb!
Alex Perry was also the choice for Lisa Rinna. Loving the deep brown hairstyle!
Garcelle Beauvais looked gorgeous in a feathered yellow blazer dress by Haitian designer Jovana Benoit and Stuart Weitzman shoes. Glam: #makeup @jjulesbeauty @keevahair @tazzbeck @area_nyc . Headpiece jewelry by @asasoltan. Chic!
Dorit Kemsley always slays! The fashionista wore a $3,440 silver high slit dress by Fannie Schiavoni and Gianvito Rossi heels.
Erika Jayne shined in a $3,749 white and silver dress by David Koma, styled by @DanixMichelle.
And newcomer Sutton Stracke wore an ice blue Pamella Roland dress and Manolo Blahnik heels.
More looks to come! In the meantime, shop a few dresses below:
Who do you think was best dressed?
Images: Instagram