After just over half a decade, Beyoncé has announced that she is set to come out with the new-new on July 29th! The timely announcement coincides with the unveiling of her recent British Vogue July 2022 cover, a glitzy editorial story that may be dropping hints at what we can expect from her 7th studio album entitled ‘Act 1: Renaissance’. Sitting atop a giant disco ball in Harris Reed, Vivienne H. Lake, Roker and Tiffany & Co. styled by Edward Enninful, could ‘Yoncé be suggesting a new sound involving dance music, syncopated bass riffs and synthesizers?

Photo: Rafael Pavarotti for British Vogue

It’s been 6 years since Lemonade, and while we did get a whole array of tunes from the Black is King short film as part of The Lion King soundtrack circa 2020, we are beyond stoked for the 16 track album that is coming our way! The release is said to be a pop album, which is quite different for Queen B and her usual R&B, hip-hop, soulful acts. This upbeat album will be a departure and escape from the isolation and injustice in the world over the past couple of years, inspiring us to love and to laugh again. Sounds pretty on part with the disco genre, doesn’t it? Not to mention the reoccurring light-up dance floor theme throughout the Vogue photoshoot and iridescent bubbles surrounding the ‘Pretty Hurts’ artist below – a possible nod to the King of Pop, MJ himself.

Photo: Rafael Pavarotti for British Vogue

If there’s one thing we know about Beyonce, it’s that there is always a surprise up her sleeve when there’s new music in the works. This time around, not only is there a mystery box available for pre-order on her official website, but she’s also launching the first single off the album ‘Break My Soul’ on June 21st at midnight! Will this be the tell-all moment revealing the ambiance and vibes of ‘Renaissance’? I guess we’ll all have to stay tuned to find out!

Are you as excited for ‘Renaissance’ as we are? What say you?



Main image: Rafael Pavarotti for British Vogue styled by Edward Enninful