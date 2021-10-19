You ask, we answer! @pretiifaces downloaded our app and wrote on our wall, “Please post on this beautiful piece? Thanks 🙏🏽 ☺️”
Kim Kardashian shared behind-the-scenes photos from her hosting of NBC’s Saturday Night Live. In one of her many host looks, she was spotted in another pink Balenciaga look which featured a custom lace pantashoe jumpsuit. She completed the ensemble with stunning dangly crystal earrings. Her look was styled by Dani Levi.
