By: Anita Hosanna (@anitahosanna)

On February 21st designer fashion house Vivienne Westwood presented the Autumn-Winter 2022/2023 ready-to-wear collection at London Fashion Week. The digital fashion experience continues as the design house opted for a fashion film to showcase their collection entitled Wild Beauty. This 61-look collection is reminiscent of the brand’s Gold Label‘s collection which was originally launched at Paris Fashion Week for Fall-Winter 2001/2002, both celebrating the year of the tiger. In the spirit of the 2001 show, tiger stripes, tailored suits and familiar prints are all on display with an updated modern take.

Left to Right: Vivienne Westwood FW 2001 – Source: ImaxTree, Vivienne Westwood FW 22 – Photo: Jo Fetto / Courtesy of Vivienne Westwood

Catch a glimpse of some of our top looks, destined to be worn by the best-dressed:

Photo: Jo Fetto / Courtesy of Vivienne Westwood

Photo: Jo Fetto / Courtesy of Vivienne Westwood

Photo: Jo Fetto / Courtesy of Vivienne Westwood

Photo: Jo Fetto / Courtesy of Vivienne Westwood

Photo: Jo Fetto / Courtesy of Vivienne Westwood

In true Westwood style, the corsetry and grungy knits that we die for are ever present in the latest collection. Nostalgia is in the air with this one!

