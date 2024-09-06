The Waffle Chic, a culinary enterprise founded by Karen Davis in 2017, will be on the scene at the Bomb Fashion Show taking place Saturday, September 7th, 2024!

What began as a charitable endeavor — a one-off catering experience at a local fundraiser — quickly blossomed into a thriving business. Waffle Chic is celebrated for its innovative and creative take on the waffle, turning it into a canvas for unique and memorable dishes.

Serving the Tri-State area, Waffle Chic has become synonymous with high-quality food and unforgettable dining experiences, making it a perfect fit for the community-driven ethos of Fashion Bomb Daily.

The Waffle Chic truck will be stationed outside of Lavan Midtown at 641 West 42nd Street during the Show, and VIP guests will be served sumptuous bites and nibbles.

RSVP Today at TheBombFashionShow.eventbrite.com and be sure to follow The Waffle Chic on Instagram @the_waffle_chic.