Vanessa Bryant attended the 10-year Baby2Baby Gala in LA with her daughter Natalia Bryant by her side. At the event, Vanessa received the Giving Tree Award, honoring her commitment to the Baby2Baby organization and the children they assist. While accepting the award, she honored her late husband and basketball legend Kobe Bryant with an emotional speech.
For the gala, Vanessa Bryant wore a $9,900 Pamella Roland Spring/Summer 2022 feather sequin starburst tulle gown. She also carried a silver clutch to go along with the dazzling pink dress.
Natalia Bryant wore a Monsoori Couture pink bow dress, styled by Mariel Haenn and Rob Zangardi. The dress was paired with a $1,200 Tyler Ellis “Lee Pouchet” small bag and $189 Femme LA “Janis” mule.
Congratulations to Vanessa Bryant on her award!
Photos: Getty Images